WTI Midland discount to U.S. crude widens as traders square positions

HOUSTON (Reuters) - West Texas Intermediate at Midland traded on Thursday at the biggest discount to U.S. crude in two weeks as traders squared their books ahead of the October contract close, traders and brokers said.

WTI Midland spread traded as weak as a $15 per barrel discount to crude futures on Thursday morning. The inland grade had traded around a $10 per barrel discount earlier this week ahead of a deadline to nominate crude volumes for pipelines.

“Now, you’ve got people needing to sell,” one trader said, adding the discount is likely to widen further over the next few days.

WTI Midland has traded at a wide discount to U.S. crude in recent months as crude producers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico struggle to find space on pipelines amid rising production.