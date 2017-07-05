U.S. crude oil stocks fall 5.8 million barrels: API

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell last week, while distillate stocks built, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to June 30 to 503.7 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.4 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 287,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 5.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 372,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 217,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 108,000 barrels per day to 7.9 million bpd.

U.S. government data on the stockpiles will be released on Thursday due to the July 4 holiday in the U.S.