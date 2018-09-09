SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market 'confusion'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Sunday it was immediately suspending trading in two investment products that track cryptocurrencies, citing “a lack of current, consistent and accurate information.”

FILE PHOTO - High-end graphic cards are installed in a cryptocurrency mining computer at a computer mall in Hong Kong, China January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The SEC said in a statement that trading in Bitcoin Tracker One CXBTF.PQ CXBTF.PK and Ether Tracker One CETHF.PQ CETHF.PK would be halted in the United States until at least Sept. 20, and added that there was “confusion” in the markets over whether the products were exchange-traded funds or not.