Cuba decries U.S. expulsion of 15 diplomats
October 3, 2017 / 7:48 PM / in 17 days

Cuba decries U.S. expulsion of 15 diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez angrily protested the expulsion of 15 diplomats from the Cuban embassy in Washington on Tuesday, calling it “unjustified.”

U.S.-Cuba tensions rising, in the wake of what the United States has described as “attacks” affecting the health of American personnel in Cuba, Rodriguez told reporters in Havana that Washington had failed to provide sufficient information for an investigation into the matter.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Tom Brown

