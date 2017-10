HAVANA (Reuters) - The United States’ decision to reduce staff at its Havana embassy was hasty and will affect bilateral relations, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry chief for U.S. Affairs Josefina Vidal said on Friday.

A woman asks for information at the entrance of the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

“We consider the decision announced today by the U.S. government through the State Department is hasty and will affect bilateral relations,” Vidal said in a briefing broadcast on state-run television during the midday news show.