World News
March 4, 2019 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Foreign partners excluded for now from U.S. lawsuits against Cuban firms: official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign companies will be excluded for now from a Trump administration decision to allow lawsuits by U.S. citizens against Cuban companies and sub-entities, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

“This does not allow III litigation against existing third-country investors in properties on the Cuba restricted list,” the U.S. official told reporters, adding that the administration would review its decision to exclude foreign investors over a period of 30 days.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

