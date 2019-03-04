Foreign partners excluded for now from U.S. lawsuits against Cuban firms: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign companies will be excluded for now from a Trump administration decision to allow lawsuits by U.S. citizens against Cuban companies and sub-entities, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

“This does not allow III litigation against existing third-country investors in properties on the Cuba restricted list,” the U.S. official told reporters, adding that the administration would review its decision to exclude foreign investors over a period of 30 days.