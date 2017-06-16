FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico urges U.S., Cuba to work out differences via dialogue
#World News
June 16, 2017 / 7:27 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico urges U.S., Cuba to work out differences via dialogue

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday urged the governments of the United States and Cuba to find points of agreement and resolve their differences "via dialogue", following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a tougher policy towards Cuba.

"The Mexican government reiterates its friendship and solidarity with the Cuban people, and the desire to continue working with the Cuban government in the many areas of common interest," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Dave Graham

