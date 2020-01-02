U.S. imposes sanctions on Cuban defense minister over support for Venezuela's Maduro

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuba’s defense minister for alleged human rights violations and his support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, barring him and his children from entering the United States.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had blacklisted Cuban Defense Minister Leopoldo Cintra Frias and his children, Deborah Cintra Gonzalez and Leopoldo Cintra Gonzalez, in its latest action targeting Havana for its support of Maduro.