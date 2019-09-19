U.S. kicks out two members of Cuba's mission to U.N. over alleged 'influence operations'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday had two members of Cuba’s permanent mission to the United Nations leave the country and restricted travel for the remaining mission members to Manhattan, according to the State Department.

“This is due to their attempts to conduct influence operations against the United States,” the department said in a statement. “We take any and all attempts against the national security of the United States seriously, and will continue to investigate any additional personnel who may be manipulating their privileges of residence.”