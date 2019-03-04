U.S. to allow lawsuits against some foreign firms doing business in Cuba: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to allow lawsuits in U.S. courts for the first time against some foreign companies doing business in communist-ruled Cuba using properties confiscated from Cuban Americans and other U.S. citizens, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move, which could be announced as early as Monday, could threaten Cuba’s effort to attract more foreign investment and also appears aimed at punishing Havana over its support for Venezuela’s socialist president Nicolas Maduro, who is facing a political and economic crisis.

Related Coverage U.S. threatens tighter financial restrictions on Cuba