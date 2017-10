WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department confirmed on Friday that 24 people have suffered health effects from “attacks” in Cuba earlier this year against diplomatic personnel and that an investigation is ongoing.

A view of the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

“We can’t rule out additional new cases as medical professionals continue to evaluate members of the embassy community,” spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.