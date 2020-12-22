Biden says huge data breach poses 'grave risk' to U.S., promises response

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a widespread data breach of the government apparently carried out by the Russian government poses a “grave risk” to national security that cannot “go unanswered.”

At a news conference, Biden faulted President Donald Trump for stripping U.S. defenses against cyber attacks, saying, “This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch, when he wasn’t watching.” Biden said his administration will take meaningful steps to respond to the breach.