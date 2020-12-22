Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyber Risk

U.S. House intel chair wants briefing on recent hacking campaign

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

(Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff on Tuesday asked for a briefing from U.S. agencies about a widespread hack of U.S. government networks and potential vulnerabilities.

Schiff said news “about FireEye is especially concerning because reportedly a nation-state actor made off with advanced tools that could help them mount future attacks.”

FireEye chief executive Kevin Mandia said in a CBS interview Sunday that the hack of U.S. government networks has “genuinely impacted” about 50 companies or organizations.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up