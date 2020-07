FILE PHOTO: New spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday asked the United States to immediately stop making accusations against it about cyber crimes, in response to the U.S. indictment of two Chinese nationals for hacking COVID data and defense secrets.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments in a regular daily news briefing.