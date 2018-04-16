White House cyber czar to leave, return to NSA: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce will leave his post and return to the National Security Agency, a White House National Security Council spokesman said.

“Joyce is three months past his detail of a year and is deciding to return to NSA,” a National Security Council spokesman said.

His departure follows that of his boss, Tom Bossert, who oversaw Joyce’s work on cybersecurity and was pushed out of the administration last week. Another senior U.S. official said Joyce was leaving the White House of his own volition and not being forced out by President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, or other personnel.