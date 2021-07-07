Biden says he will know more on Thursday about attempted RNC hack

Kaseya's webpage is seen through magnifying glass in front of displayed binary code in this illustration taken, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the attempted hack of the Republican National Committee.

Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.

