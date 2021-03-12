UK urges organisations to install Microsoft updates urgently

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s cyber security body urged organisations to install the latest Microsoft Exchange Server updates as a matter of urgency on Friday, after the company became aware of flaws that have led to large-scale access to the email server.

“We are working closely with industry and international partners to understand the scale and impact of UK exposure, but it is vital that all organisations take immediate steps to protect their networks,” said Paul Chichester, director for operations at the National Cyber Security Centre.