FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The White House says that the hackers exploiting the recently disclosed flaw in Microsoft’s Exchange email software are an ongoing problem.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the vulnerability posed “an active threat” that could have far-reaching consequences.

“We’re concerned that there are a large number of victims,” she said.