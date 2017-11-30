Son of Russian lawmaker sentenced in U.S. for role in cyber crime ring

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The son of a Russian lawmaker was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday for his role in a cyber crime ring that stole and sold people’s credit card numbers, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Roman Valeryevich Seleznev, who pleaded guilty in two criminal cases out of Georgia and Nevada stemming from a hacking probe in September, was sentenced for participating in a racketeering enterprise and conspiring to commit bank fraud.

The Justice Department also said he was ordered to pay more than $52 million in restitution.