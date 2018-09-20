FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:04 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

White House pledges retaliation against hackers, reveals new cyber strategy

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House revealed a new national cyber security strategy Thursday, outlining the federal government’s defensive priorities while pledging to go on offense against foreign hackers.

FILE PHOTO: National Security Adviser John Bolton discusses "Protecting American Constitutionalism and Sovereignty from International Threats," at a forum hosted by the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies in Washington, U.S. September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The strategy provides federal agencies with new guidance for how to protect themselves and the private data of Americans, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters. The plan comes less than two months before the Nov. 6 midterm elections, when U.S. intelligence officials expect a flurry of digital attacks.

Reporting by Christopher Bing; editing by Jonathan Oatis

