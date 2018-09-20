White House pledges to step up cyber offense on hackers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House warned foreign hackers on Thursday it will increase offensive measures as part of a new national cyber security strategy.

The move comes as U.S. intelligence officials expect a flurry of digital attacks ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

FILE PHOTO: National Security Adviser John Bolton discusses "Protecting American Constitutionalism and Sovereignty from International Threats," at a forum hosted by the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies in Washington, U.S. September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The strategy provides federal agencies with new guidance for how to protect themselves and the private data of Americans, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters. (bit.ly/2xrQ0XK)

“We have authorized offensive cyber operations that will be undertaken through the coordination process in the new presidential directive,” Bolton said. “It is in our national interest to do that not because we want more offensive operations in cyber space but precisely to create the structures of deterrence that will demonstrate to adversaries that the cost of their engaging in operations against us is higher than they want to bear.”

The strategy is heavily influenced by another separate national security planning document released by the White House in December, Bolton said, which focuses on four “pillars”: protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, advancing American influence and achieving “peace through strength.”