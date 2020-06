FILE PHOTO - U.S. Attorney General William Barr discusses a Trump administration executive order on the International Criminal Court during a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule executions for four federal death-row inmates, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Barr’s order could pave the way for the first execution of federal death-row inmates since 2003.