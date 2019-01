FILE PHOTO: Chief of U.S. Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson poses after speaking to reporters on the pier of the USS Coronado, a littoral combat ship, at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Himani Sarkar

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chief of U.S. naval operations, Admiral John Richardson, on Friday said he had urged Chinese counterparts to follow international rules during naval encounters at sea to ensure safety.

Speaking to reporters in the Japanese capital, Richardson added that sending a U.S. aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait remained an option for the U.S. Navy, despite advances in China’s military technology.