Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate looked set to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a $738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to sign it into law.

As voting continued, the vote in the Republican-controlled Senate was 61-6 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which sets everything from military pay levels to which ships or aircraft will be modernized, purchased or discontinued and serves as a vehicle for a range of policy measures.

The Democratic-led House approved the bill by 377-48 last week.