Exclusive: U.S. Air Force Secretary Wilson to quit, eyes return to academia

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Nominee Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, as a part of the confirmation process in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 30, 2017. Scott M. Ash/Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, who was considered a top candidate to become the next secretary of defense, has decided to resign after almost two years leading a service at the heart of America’s campaigns in Syria and Afghanistan, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Wilson, who aims to return to academia, was not asked to leave by anyone in President Donald Trump’s administration and was not resigning under pressure, the official told Reuters.

She plans to step down on May 31 to become president of the University of Texas at El Paso, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The University of Texas Board of Regents still has to approve Wilson’s selection but she is the sole candidate.

“Everyone she has talked to wants her to stay but she thinks the time is right to take on this new challenge,” the official said.

The resignation of Wilson, 58, leaves another top Pentagon post vacant and follows the December resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who quit over policy differences with Trump and had picked Wilson for the job. Mattis’ deputy, Patrick Shanahan, has performing the job in an acting capacity.

It is unclear who might succeed Wilson and inherit steep challenges facing the Air Force, which include the creation of Trump’s “Space Force,” a new branch of military service which will fall under the aegis of the Air Force. The Air Force is also reeling from a fresh scandal involving sexual assault.