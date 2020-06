U.S. Senate panel authorizes $9.1 billion for 95 F-35 jets made by Lockheed

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday it had authorized $9.1 billion to produce 95 F-35 aircraft in its version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Department of Defense.

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N). The Senate committee also authorized the U.S. Air Force to modify six F-35s originally sold to Turkey. The jets were never delivered to Turkish soil due to a disagreement over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system the Pentagon said was “incompatible” with the stealthy F-35 jets.