U.S.
June 11, 2020 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Senate panel authorizes $9.1 billion for 95 F-35 jets made by Lockheed

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday it had authorized $9.1 billion to produce 95 F-35 aircraft in its version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Department of Defense.

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N). The Senate committee also authorized the U.S. Air Force to modify six F-35s originally sold to Turkey. The jets were never delivered to Turkish soil due to a disagreement over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system the Pentagon said was “incompatible” with the stealthy F-35 jets.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below