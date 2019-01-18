World News
January 18, 2019

Russia says new U.S. missile strategy will unleash arms race in space



MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday Washington’s new missile defense strategy will lead to a dangerous arms race in space and amounts to a high-tech relaunch of the Cold War-era “Star Wars” program.

In a statement, the ministry described the U.S. plan as confrontational, and said it would deal a blow to already-fragile international stability.

The ministry urged Washington to think again and engage with Russia in constructive talks about the nuclear arms balance “before it’s too late”.

