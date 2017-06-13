FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Blockade of Qatar a 'very complex situation': Mattis
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 12:11 AM / 2 months ago

Blockade of Qatar a 'very complex situation': Mattis

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) and Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford arrive for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon's budget priorities on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2017.Yuri Gripas

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that the blockade against Qatar by Gulf states including Saudi Arabia was a "very complex situation" and it was an area where common ground had to be found.

Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that Qatar's emir had inherited a difficult situation and was moving in the right direction.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Mike Stone; Editing by Richard Chang

