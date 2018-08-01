Congress passes $716 billion defense policy bill, Trump expected to sign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a $716 billion defense policy bill on Wednesday, backing President Donald Trump’s call for a bigger, stronger military and sidestepping a potential battle with the White House over technology from major Chinese firms.

As voting continued, the vote for the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was 79-10 in the 100-member Senate. Since it was passed by the House of Representatives last week, it now goes to the White House, where Trump is expected to sign it into law.