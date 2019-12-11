Trump says he will sign defense policy bill after it clears Congress

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet he will sign a $738 billion defense bill that sets policy on everything from family leave to fighter jets.

In a tweet Trump said, “Wow! All of our priorities have made it into the final NDAA: Pay Raise for our Troops, Rebuilding our Military, Paid Parental Leave, Border Security, and Space Force! Congress – don’t delay this anymore! I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately!”

Both houses of Congress still have to vote to pass the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which has drawn criticism from the most liberal-leaning Democrats, who promised to vote against it.

The Democratic-led House and Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committees announced their compromise version of the bill late on Monday, after months of negotiations.