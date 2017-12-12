Trump signs defense policy bill, urges U.S. Congress to fund it

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump signed the annual defense policy bill on Tuesday and urged Congress to fully fund the measure and lift the budget caps that have forced limits on U.S. defense spending for several years.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the military, at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S. December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump signed the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act at a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House surrounded by high-ranking defense officials. The NDAA sets policy for the U.S. military but does not provide funding, which is approved with other legislation.