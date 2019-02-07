Business News
February 7, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Democratic Senators renew call for Deutsche Bank probe at banking committee

FILE PHOTO - Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at a house party in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Frankfurt (Reuters) - Two Democratic U.S. Senators - one of whom is a presidential candidate - renewed their calls on Thursday for a probe by the Senate banking committee into Deutsche Bank laundering allegations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, sent by Senators Chris Van Hollen and Elizabeth Warren to Mike Crapo, chairman of the banking committee, requested a “thorough, detailed bipartisan Committee investigation into Deutsche Bank’s compliance history, to be followed by a report and hearing”.

Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
