Democratic Senators renew call for Deutsche Bank probe at banking committee

Frankfurt (Reuters) - Two Democratic U.S. Senators - one of whom is a presidential candidate - renewed their calls on Thursday for a probe by the Senate banking committee into Deutsche Bank laundering allegations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, sent by Senators Chris Van Hollen and Elizabeth Warren to Mike Crapo, chairman of the banking committee, requested a “thorough, detailed bipartisan Committee investigation into Deutsche Bank’s compliance history, to be followed by a report and hearing”.