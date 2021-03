U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States will take action against those responsible for violations of human rights in Hong Kong.

“We need to continue to follow through on sanctions, for example, against those responsible for committing repressive acts in Hong Kong,” he told a House of Representatives hearing.