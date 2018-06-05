U.S. sets up task force over unexplained diplomatic health incidents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has set up a task force to help coordinate a response to unexplained health problems affecting a number of U.S. diplomats and their relatives in Cuba and China, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

A vintage car passes by the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The group, set up on May 23, will handle “identification and treatment of affected personnel and family members, investigation and risk mitigation, messaging, and diplomatic outreach” for the 25 U.S. government workers and family members confirmed to have been affected so far, the statement said.