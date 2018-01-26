FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 26, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tillerson to visit Latin America Feb. 1-7: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Latin America from February 1 to 7, visiting Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, with a stop in Jamaica, and the crisis in Venezuela will be a focus of talks, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

“U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Austin, Texas, and then to Mexico City, Mexico;  Bariloche and Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogotá, Colombia; and Kingston, Jamaica on February 1-7,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander and Katanga Johnson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.