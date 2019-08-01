Politics
August 1, 2019 / 7:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate confirms Landau as ambassador to Mexico

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed attorney Christopher Landau as ambassador to Mexico on Thursday, filling a position important to negotiations on trade and immigration but which has been vacant for more than a year.

The Senate unanimously confirmed Landau, 55, one of a long list of President Donald Trump’s nominees approved for their positions before lawmakers leave Washington for their annual August recess.

There has not been a confirmed U.S. ambassador in Mexico City since May 2018, when career diplomat Roberta Jacobson resigned.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
