Tillerson says working to bring stability to Russia ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday the U.S. relationship with Russia was at an all-time low and the administration was aiming to bring stability to ties.

Asked at a congressional hearing about a Russia sanctions bill under consideration this week by the Senate, Tillerson said: "We have a large placemat of difficult issues with the Russians ... our relationship's at an all-time low, and it's been deteriorating further. Our objective is to stabilize that.

"We are working in a couple of areas in particular to see if we can establish that there's a basis for re-establishing some type of working relationship with the Russian government that is in our interest. There are efforts underway in Syria specifically," he said.