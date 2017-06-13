FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson says working to bring stability to Russia ties
June 13, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 2 months ago

Tillerson says working to bring stability to Russia ties

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday the U.S. relationship with Russia was at an all-time low and the administration was aiming to bring stability to ties.

Asked at a congressional hearing about a Russia sanctions bill under consideration this week by the Senate, Tillerson said: "We have a large placemat of difficult issues with the Russians ... our relationship's at an all-time low, and it's been deteriorating further. Our objective is to stabilize that.

"We are working in a couple of areas in particular to see if we can establish that there's a basis for re-establishing some type of working relationship with the Russian government that is in our interest. There are efforts underway in Syria specifically," he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

