U.S. withdrawing from Vienna protocol on dispute resolution: Bolton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday said President Donald Trump had decided to withdraw from the optional protocol on dispute resolution to the Vienna Convention in connection with a case challenging the recent embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers a question from a reporter about how he refers to Palestine during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“This is in connection with a case brought by the so-called State of Palestine naming the United States as a defendant, challenging our move of our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” he said at a White House briefing. “I’d like to stress the United States remains a party to the underlying Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and we expect all other parties to abide by their international obligations under the convention.”