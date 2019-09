FILE PHOTO: U.S. Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson attends a panel discussion after a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing, China January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson is leaving her post, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“Her wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership skills will be missed,” Pompeo said in a statement.