Disneyland in California hit by power outage

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s “Disneyland” in California was hit by a power outage on Wednesday, disrupting popular rides near Toontown and Fantasyland during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

The theme park, which sells itself as “The Happiest Place on Earth” and draws tens of thousands of visitors each day, said on Twitter it was currently accepting visitors only for re-entry.

“We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible,” Disneyland said on Twitter.

The outage affected Disneyland Park, while the Disney California Adventure park was unaffected, the company said.

Many visitors took to Twitter to ask for refunds and complain about mismanagement.

“How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?” a visitor tweeted.