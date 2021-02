FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the decision to leave two U.S. prosecutors in their posts reflects President Joe Biden’s commitment to an independent Justice Department.

Most Trump-appointed prosecutors were expected to be asked to resign.