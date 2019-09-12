Commodities
U.S. says will sell oil and gas leases in ANWR later this year

(Reuters) - U.S. officials on Thursday said they planned to sell oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge later this year after publishing a key environmental analysis for its plan to open up drilling in one of the nation’s most pristine areas.

In the final study, also published on Thursday, the Department of Interior favored offering for eventual lease all 1.56 million acres of land under consideration in the refuge for potential drilling.

Reporting by Nichola Groom

