FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, U.S., February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Trump administration postponed an auction of oil and gas leases in New Mexico that had been scheduled to begin Wednesday morning, according to a government web site about the sale.

No further information was provided. The Bureau of Land Management, which oversees such sales, was not immediately available for comment.