U.S. drops offshore tests for oil in Atlantic -green groups

(Reuters) - Seismic tests that are a precursor to offshore oil drilling will not take place in U.S. Atlantic waters this year, and likely far longer, attorneys for environmental groups that sued the federal government to stop the testing said on Thursday.

The agreement between green groups, federal officials and companies that had been seeking permits to test for oil and gas deposits resulted from a status conference in the litigation held two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump banned offshore drilling off the coasts of several East Coast states.

Trump’s executive order did not affect four permits for seismic testing that have been under review by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, federal attorneys said in court papers last month.

However, secondary permits issued in 2018 allowing the incidental harassment of marine mammals with air gun blasts are set to expire Nov. 30 and cannot be extended, raising “mootness questions” regarding the permits, the court papers said.

U.S. government officials did not immediately comment on the outcome of the status conference.

The seismic testing companies could reapply for the permits, but would have to go through the months-long process again, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center said.

“It is essentially a certainty that Atlantic seismic is not going be happening any time soon,” Catherine Wannamaker, a SELC senior attorney said. SELC represented the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League in its lawsuit challenging the incidental harassment permits issued by the fisheries division of the Department of Commerce.

The International Association of Geophysical Contractors, the trade group representing seismic testing companies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.