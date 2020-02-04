Virginia lawmakers vote to block offshore drilling in rebuke to Trump plan

(Reuters) - Virginia lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill to block future oil and gas development off the state’s coastline, reflecting opposition to the Trump administration’s efforts to open Atlantic waters to fossil fuel exploration.

The bill passed by the state House of Delegates prohibits infrastructure such as pipelines or gathering systems in state waters that could be used to transport oil and gas drilled in federal waters to Virginia’s shores. It also repeals a state policy to support U.S. efforts to explore for offshore oil and gas.

A companion bill was approved in the state’s Senate last week, and the legislation is expected to be sent to the governor shortly. Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature, and the governor is also a Democrat.

A representative for Governor Ralph Northam did not immediately respond to a question about whether the governor would sign the bill. He has previously opposed efforts to allow offshore drilling off the state’s coast.

California has also banned new oil and gas infrastructure in state waters since the Trump administration proposed in 2018 to open up the Atlantic, Pacific and new parts of the Arctic oceans to offshore drilling.

The offshore drilling plan was part of a broader effort by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration to maximize domestic energy production, but has drawn vehement opposition from nearly every coastal state over concerns related to potential oil spills that could spoil beaches and hurt their lucrative tourism industries.

The proposal has since been put on hold due to a court ruling, though the administration is still processing permit requests for seismic testing in the Atlantic.

The text of the Virginia bill and the outcome of the vote were posted on a state legislative website.

Buoyed by a backlash against Trump, particularly in suburban areas, Democrats have made huge gains in Virginia in recent years.