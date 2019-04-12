U.S. FAA probes sighting of drone over baseball game at Boston's Fenway Park

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it was investigating a report of a drone flying over Boston’s Fenway Park during Thursday’s baseball game.

The Boston Red Sox said Friday that a drone flew over the playing field during the late innings of the game versus the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Flying drones around stadiums is prohibited by the FAA when major sporting events take place.

Footage aired on TV showed the drone hovering over the playing field. The club said it “reported the incident to the Boston Police Department for investigation.”

U.S. regulators are grappling with how to address drones in unauthorized areas and integrate them into U.S. airspace.

FBI deputy assistant director Scott Brunner told a Senate committee last year the agency was “concerned that criminals and terrorists will exploit (drones) in ways that pose a serious threat to the safety of the American people.”

Threats could include surveillance, chemical, biological or radiological attacks or attacks “on large open air venues” like concerts and sporting events and attacks against government facilities, he said.

In January, the FAA said 43 flights into New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport were required to hold after a reported drone sighting at a nearby airport, while nine flights were diverted.

Major U.S. airports are assessing the threat of drones and have been holding meetings to address the issue.

The U.S. Congress last year gave the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security new powers to disable or destroy threatening drones after officials raised concerns about the use of drones as potential weapons.