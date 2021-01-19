China says opposes U.S. suppressing Chinese companies

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing opposes the United States suppressing Chinese companies after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an assessment of security risks from Chinese drones.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular briefing.

Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing U.S agencies to assess any security risks from Chinese-made drones in American government fleets and to prioritize removing them.