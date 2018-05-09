Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners: universities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday is unveiling 10 pilot projects from counties, cities, states and universities that have been selected to help speed the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones including many major corporate partners.

Virginia Tech, one of the winners, said that Alphabet Inc’s Project Wing, AT&T Inc, Intel Corp, Airbus SE and Dominion Energy Inc, are among the partners for a pilot that will explore package delivery, emergency management and infrastructure inspection.

A Memphis Airport Authority official told Reuters that it had also been picked and that FedEx Corp is a partner that will use drones for inspection of aircraft at its hub in Tennessee as well as parts deliveries for aircraft and some package deliveries between the airport and other Memphis locations. Another partner is General Electric Co, Memphis said.